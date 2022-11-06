Bhopal: Adult tiger found dead in Bandhavgarh

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An adult tiger was found dead in the vicinity of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district. After autopsy, the carcass of tiger was disposed of as per the rules of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Sources said that it was on Saturday that forest officials got the information that tiger carcass was lying in Badnawar forest beat. The senior forest officers inspected the spot. After inspection, it appeared that tiger had died a natural death.

Speaking to Free Press, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Rajiv Mishra said that a male tiger, aged around 13-14 years, was found dead in Badwah beat of Dhamokar forest range. The autopsy was done. The veterinary doctors suggested that tiger died due to age-related problems.

After the autopsy, the body of tiger was burnt as per the protocol. Senior officers of forest were present on the occasion.

