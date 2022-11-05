Bhopal: Pilot project launched to test other diseases in TB patients

Representative Image | unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differentiated Care Approach has been launched as pilot project in Bhopal district for TB patients. This pilot project is being operated by the Central TB Division in three states of the country. The pilot project is being implemented in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

Bhopal district was selected by the Government of India for the pilot project. The main objective is to determine the risk in TB patients through other clinical parametres and investigation so that other disease can be assessed in TB patients. The pilot model will be implemented in all Primary Health Centres, Urban Primary Health Centres and Sub Health Centres in Bhopal district.

NHM director Priyanka Das said that the referral of patients would be linked to institutions like Community Health Centre, TB Hospital and District Hospital. The pilot project will be operated through mobile application, which was launched by Mission Director Priyanka Das.

Main objective of this project, started for the first time in the country, is to quickly identify the patient. Now, the test report of TB will be available in one day only, which will curb infection.

Earlier, only 60 per cent of the 100 people were identified. In such a situation, TB infection would spread.

Efforts are being made to make the district TB-free by 2025. Old age homes, jails, pain and palliative care centres and tribal colonies, and those who were earlier listed as vulnerable to TB and people with post-Covid complications will be screened.