Bhopal: VHP’s 15-day Hitchintak Abhiyan from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is all set to launch Hitchintak Abhiyan, a nationwide enrollment drive to connect more than one crore Hindus by reaching 1.5 lakh villages in a fortnight. The campaign will begin on Sunday.

The VHP joint secretary Rajesh Tiwari, interacting with media here on Saturday, said, “Drive comes ahead of VHP completing 60 years in 2024. In Madhya Pradesh, target is to connect 17 lakh Hindus and reach 23,500 forest villages. Out of 17 lakh, six lakh will be from Madhya Bharat (Bhopal centre) and Mahakaushal (Jabalpur centre) each while 5 lakh will be from Malwa (Indore centre).”

Under the campaign, VHP members will contact every caste, class and sect of the society from November 6 to 20 to involve them in works of Hindu society and nation.

Under it, doctors, engineers, chartered accounts, lawyers, former judges, singers, actors, sportspersons will also be contacted. The target is to reach one lakh villages in the country.

While contacting people, VHP will draw deprived sections to its fold and make youths aware of Indian cultures and rituals, protection of cows, social harmony, women empowerment, family education, environment protection and temple management.