Bhopal: ADM calls for publicity of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, orders strict action against sex determination

BHOPAL: District administration has taken the decision for the proper publicity of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC-PNDT Act) in rural as well as urban areas in the interest of the public. ADM Maya Awasthi, in a district-level meeting, ordered strict action in case of sex determination.

Instruction has been given for proper publicity about Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC-PNDT Act) through wall-writing and hoardings in urban areas and densely populated rural areas in interest of the public.

Due to lack of public awarness, irregularities occur so there is need of proper awareness about the provision of the PC-PNDT Act. There is provision of reward for informer in case of sex-determination of foetus and punishment for the misuse and irregularities.

ADM Maya Awasthi, in a district level meeting, has instructed to maintain proper record of the patients who are undergoing for sonography in OPD. Besides, details of private institutes and sonography should also be maintained. Physicians should know about provision of punishment in case of misuse and irregularities, she added.