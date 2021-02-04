Bhopal: ADG Madhu Kumar gets clean chit from Lokayukta

BHOPAL: A video in connection with additional director general V Madhu Kumar, which went viral, was found fake during an inquiry. Therefore, the Lokayukta has given a clean chit to Kumar after an inquiry into the video.

It was because of the video that Kumar was removed from the post of Transport Commissioner. Kumar got new posting on Wednesday after six months. In the video, which went viral on July 18 last year, Kumar was seen taking envelopes from police officers. Taking exception to the video, the Lokayukta began an inquiry into the case. In the probe, it came to light that a modified video was released from a number in California, the USA. The mobile number through which the video was released did not respond.

The Special Establishment Police probed the video, and it was found that the video was tampered. The video made on January 30, 2016 was issued after four and a half years. The police officers seen in the video also gave statement in favour of Kumar. They said that the envelopes contained the blueprint of law and order related to Simhastha. On the basis of statements of the police officers, and as the video lacked any evidence, the director general of the Special Establishment Police wrote that the inquiry should be closed.The legal adviser has also recommended for closure of the probe. After that, the Lokayukta shut the case.According to sources, it was because of the probe by Lokayukta that Kumar did not get posting. Kumar's name has also figured in the income-tax report. He may get a charge-sheet like three other police officers.