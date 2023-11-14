Bhopal: AAP Leader Ruchi Escapes Unhurt After Husband Shot At Her

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ruchi Gupta escaped death after her husband opened fire at her while she was performing Diwali puja in Gwalior on Sunday night, said the police on Monday.

The university police station in-charge said at least two persons got bullet injuries in the firing.The incident occurred when Ruchi Gupta was performing Diwali puja at a fitness and beauty centre located in Gwalior city centre area and her husband Sandeep Thakur barged into the centre and opened fire at the group present there.

Ruchi Gupta escaped unhurt, however, two staff members received bullet injuries on their legs and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. After firing multiple rounds, Sandeep escaped from the spot.

Ruchi and her husband have been embroiled in a long-standing marital dispute and have been living separately for the last few years. Ruchi, who is vice president of the AAP's Madhya Pradesh unit, had contested mayoral elections last year from Gwalior. Local police have started investigations into the matter.