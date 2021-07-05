Bhopal: 82 cr beneficiaries received free grains during the pandemic, says Anupam B Vyas

BHOPAL: The objective of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is that no poor should be deprived of food and no one should go hungry, said the regional manager of Food Corporation of India Anupam B Vyas . He was addressing the virtual press conference here on Monday.

ìSince March 24, 2020, when our country was fighting against Covid-19 and is still fighting, free wheat and rice is being provided to about 82 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana across the country during this calamity,î said Vyas.

To meet these requirements of foodgrain, FCI currently has about 299.25 LMT of rice and 602.91 LMT of wheat stored in various warehouses of the country, which is a record, said Vyas.

In MP, through the state government and their agencies, the highest wheat procurement i.e. 129.42 LMT was made in the entire country in the R.M.S. 2019-20 and in the year 2020-21 till date 128.08 LMT of wheat has been procured, out of which 17.24 lakhs farmers got benefitted, informed the regional manager.

The FCI, Regional Office, MP also stores the wheat procured by the State Government with a capacity of 4.11 LMT, he added.

Talking about the procurement with reference to Madhya Pradesh, the regional manager said, the state is decentralised in the procurement of food grain; wheat has been procured by the state government since 1999-2000, while rice since 2007-2008.

MP is self-sufficient in the field of food grains and after making the distribution provisions, the remaining grain is offered to the Food Corporation of India, Regional Office, Bhopal for onward transportation to other states of India.