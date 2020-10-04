Bhopal: 8-year-old boy found dead inside septic tank in Misrod

BHOPAL: An 8-year-old boy was found dead inside a septic tank in Misrod on Saturday night.

The way he was found inside the tank, raises suspicion as the tank was partially covered.

The deceased Ashish Nayak was a resident of Ganesh Nagar. He had gone to play around 4 pm, with his friends.

Around 8 pm, he was found inside the tank. Relatives were searching for the boy around when someone spotted his body.

The area is dotted with pits and it was suspected that the boy might have fallen into the tank while playing around.

Misrod police have registered a case and have initiated a probe.