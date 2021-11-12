Bhopal: 8-day concert ‘Sanskriti aur Prakriti’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bihu and Odissi dance were presented at Bharat Bhavan on Friday- the second day of an eight-day concert ‘Sanskriti aur Prakriti’.

The event began with Bihu dance which delighted the audience who were present in good numbers. It was presented by a group of dancers, dressed in colourful traditional attires under the direction of Gaurav Hajarika.

The Bihu dance is an indigenous folk dance of Assam. It is related to the Bihu festival and an important part of Assamese culture. Performed in a group, the Bihu dancers are usually young men and women, and the dancing style is characterised by brisk steps, and rapid hand movements. The traditional costume of dancers is colorful and centered round the red color theme, signifying joy and vigour.

The event ended with the mesmerising performance of Odissi dancer Sujata Mahapatra and her troupe. Besides, an 11-day painting workshop was also held. Bharat Bhavan streamed the event for the first time on its YouTube page https://youtube.com/channel/UCvBi-NbcL7_m0OOstSD9APA and Facebook page www.facebook.com/bharatbhavan123.

A session on ‘Sanskriti aur Prakriti ke Antarsambandh (interrelationship of culture and nature)’ will be held on Saturday at 5pm. Author Narmada Prasad Upadhyay and retired IAS Manoj Shrivastava will deliver lecture on it. The session will be presided over by Radhavallabh Tripathi. It will be followed by Bihu dance, Kathak by disciples of Alpana Bajpai and Bharatanatyam by disciples of Latasingh Munshi.

