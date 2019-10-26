Bhopal: 7th pay scale announced for 1.78 L school teachers

BHOPAL: School education department has announced seventh pay scale for the school teachers a day ahead of Diwali. More than 1.78 lakh teachers will benefit from this step.

School education minister Prabhuram Chowdhary announced on Saturday that seventh pay scale will now be given to the school teachers. Salaries according to seventh pay scale will be given from the month of October (to be paid in November).

“State government took historical steps in school education. First the merger of teachers working under local bodies was done with the school education department and now the salaries will be given according to the seventh pay commission,” said minister Chowdhary. Order of arrears will be issued later, he added.

However, the disbursal of salaries according to new pay scale may take more time for a section of teachers as pay fixation for sixth pay commission haven’t been completed for the teachers who have been brought in from the local bodies. School education department has started the process of taking certificate of pay fixation (of sixth pay scale) from the various municipal bodies including panchayat department.

Eligibility for seventh pay scale will be calculated on the basis of salary fixed according to sixth pay scale as on July 1, 2018.

After merger of 1.84 lakh teachers into school education department posts of about 1.78 lakh teachers have been rationalised.

Teachers had been demanding for implementation of the seventh pay commission since employees of most of the department had started getting salaries with the new pay scale. The decision bears importance as election of local bodies could be held early next year.