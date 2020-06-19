Bhopal: 72-year-old man dies as he falls on potholed road

BHOPAL: An ailing 72-year-old man died as he fell on the pot holed road on Friday morning. Potholes have surfaced on the roads across the state capital following rain received on Thursday.

The road near the Canara Bank is dilapidated and he may have fallen into one of the potholes, his relatives told Ratibad police. The deceased Jairaj Singh had left home in the morning and was found lying in the pothole at 6.30 am. Police were informed about it on Friday morning and the body was sent for postmortem.

Police said he was a resident of Neel Tower in Neelbad. Investigation officer Devendra said that the deceased was ailing and he might have failed to balance himself on the dilapidated road. Bhopal Municipal Corporation received 10 complaints of rain water logging on Friday.