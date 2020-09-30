Bhopal: 70-yr-old Covid patient dies as hospital catches fire

BHOPAL: A 70-year-old Covid patient died in a fire, which erupted in Corona isolation ward in Shivpuri district hospital on Wednesday. Mohammed Illam died in the incident during shifting.

He was admitted last week from Guna after he complained of breathlessness. Though no one has been suspended, district collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident. An engineer also reached the spot to find malfunction in ventilator, which caught fire. The actual cause of death - burn injuries or disruption in oxygen supply- was not ascertained till filing of this report.

Shivpuri district collector Akshay Kumar Singh visited hospital to take stock of medical facilities after fire and held meeting with doctors and staff to know the actual cause. As per reports, ventilator developed technical snag, which led to short circuit. Immediately, Covid patients were shifted to upper floor from other wards in same hospital. During shifting, oxygen supply was disrupted. As the oxygen level was already low in Mohammed Illam who had other co-morbidities, he died.

Collector Akshay Singh said investigation has been ordered to find out the actual cause of death, whether it was due to burn injuries or non-supply of oxygen in shifting.