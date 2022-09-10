Bhopal: 7 SAI judokas to participate in west zone tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Judokas of Sports Authority of India, Bhopal, will participate in the 1st Khelo India Women's Judo National League & Ranking Tournament West Zone. According to SAI judo coach Yashpal Solanki, seven athletes of SAI National Centres of Excellence will participate in the west zone tournament.

Khelo India Women's Judo National League & Ranking Tournament West Zone will take place at Sardar Sports Complex in Mehsana, Gujarat, from September 11-15.

While talking about the event, Solanki said more participation of girls would increase medal chances abroad.

When asked about the players, he said, “Two out of seven athletes are international medallists, and the rest of them are national medallists. I have faith in all the players, they will win gold medal for the state and country.”

The two international medallists in the team are Antim Yadav and Shraddha Kadubal Chopade. Judoka Antim won bronze medal in Commonwealth Youth Games 2017 and Shraddha won bronze medal in Asian Cadet Championships 2022.

The first of its type, Khelo India Women's Judo competition, is being held across four zones before a national round. Competition will take place in four different age groups - sub-junior (12–15 years), cadet (15–17 years), junior (15–20 years), and senior (20+ years). It is an open zonal ranking tournament.