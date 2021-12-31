Bhopal: 60,000 beds available, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said about 60,000 beds are available in government and private hospitals in the state. The state government is committed to protecting citizens from Omicron, the new variant of Covid, he added.

Chouhan, who visited Hamidia Hospital here on Friday, said that the state government is determined to stop Omicron infection. He inspected the High Deficiency Unit in the hospital's new building. This children's unit has a provision of 30 beds. He also inspected SNCU Paediatrics Ward and ICU Ward. CM received information regarding the availability of common beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, essential medical equipment and their proper functioning. Earlier, CM also inspected a 35 metric ton daily capacity oxygen plant built in the hospital premises. Capacity of Hamidia Hospital is of 1,498 beds, which will soon be of 1,625 beds.

“In Madhya Pradesh, 77 corona positive cases have been reported. Most of them are in Indore. We are making all the arrangements in time so that we are ready to deal with any situation. Along with this, it is necessary that people follow guidelines. Precautions like use of face mask, mutual distance should be taken care of,” he added.

He said necessary arrangements have been made after assessing the requirement of oxygen. Usage of oxygen will also be audited so that it is not consumed unnecessarily.

According to the chief minister, about 5.25 crore people of the state have received the first dose and about five crore people have received the second dose of the vaccine. Now, the work of vaccinating children from the age group of 15 to 18 years and citizens above 60 years of age suffering from diseases will begin. Vaccination centres will be set up for children in schools in the state.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:44 PM IST