Bhopal: 60% people haven’t taken 2nd dose of Covid in MP, says AIIMS director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors in the city said Covid vaccine does not have a long lasting effect and also the coronavirus is mutating so precaution is the best prevention. They stressed on following Corona protocol to reduce chances of contracting the virus.

Expressing concern over the spurt in Covid cases, AIIMS director Ajay Singh said around 60% people in Madhya Pradesh have not taken a second dose of vaccine.

After two doses of vaccine, people have developed immunity, however since the coronavirus is mutating, one needs to take all precautions, Singh said. “People should follow protocol like using masks at public places and maintaining social distance,” said Singh assuring that gradually Covid will disappear.

Former health director Dr Pankaj Shukla said, “It is quite premature to say the effect our vaccine will have on the new variant of Covid BF-7. But definitely, two doses of COVID vaccines have enhanced immunity.”

National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Vaccine has enhanced the immunity so people should not worry. We all have to maintain safety protocol.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD pulmonary medicines department Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, said, “There is no long lasting immunity even after vaccination against Covid. So precaution is the best prevention wearing mask and maintaining social distancing is must. We have seen that Covid patients are infected for the second and third time as well.”

