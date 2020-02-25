Bhopal: 55-yr-old woman stoned to death

BHOPAL: A 55-year-old woman was stoned to death by unidentified miscreants who also robbed her ornaments, on Monday night. Due to the incident panic prevailed in the Haripura area on Tuesday morning.

The area where the body was found has a forest around and remains under darkness.

Police have quizzed a few listed criminals of the area and are yet to take statements of the deceased kin who live in the Raisen district.

The woman has been identified as Panthi Bai. She had come to attend last rites at her relative’s place at Haripura area of Bilkhiria a few days ago. The incident took place when she allegedly left her relative’s home and was heading towards her daughter’s home which lies near the area in Arjun Nagar, said SHO Bilkhiria Rakesh Kumar Verma

Verma said the woman’s body was found near the Arjun Nagar road with visible marks of hit by stone.

Her relatives and others acquaintances are under scanner, as the theory of hers leaving home at night and heading for another relative’s home on foot raises doubts.

Her kin have also not been able to tell the time she left their home, as she left in the evening or in the night.

Police said her body was found on Tuesday morning and silver ornaments which she was wearing were found missing from her body. The quantum of robbery will be known after the statements of her kin are taken.

A case has been registered and probe is undeway.