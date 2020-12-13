Bhopal: 53-year-old man arrested for duping people

Bhopal: The Gandhi Nagar police have arrested a 53-year-old man who would dupe people of small amounts and change his city. The police have found with the accused, Mehmood Khan, a uniform of the police and also of the Railways. He would tell people that he would get them jobs in those departments. He would also take money from them for attaching their vehicles with government departments. But he would change his contact number every time and the complainants would also refrain from visiting police stations for such meager amounts as Rs 7,000-8,000.

He had duped a girl on the promise of securing her a job in Bhopal. The accused took away her four-wheeler, asking her to wait for him as her job had been confirmed with state government. He even promised to bring her prasad from a temple. He kept the 26-year-old waiting and fled with her two-wheeler. The incident occurred on November 2.

Upon being arrested, he confessed his involvement in five cases of forgery under different police stations of Bhopal. He would change his SIM card after every fraud and become untraceable.

The Gandhi Nagar police had lodged a complaint after receiving information from the girl, Priyanka Dhurve. She told the police that she went to meet her fiancé in Central Jail, where the accused had met her, promising her a job with the Collectorate for which she would have to give Rs 6,000.

The girl gave him the money and waited for him. He went inside the Collector’s Office and returned with an ‘employment letter’. He told her that she had been allotted a job and he would offer some prasad at a temple.

SI Nilesh Awasthi said the accused would change cities — and even states — after duping six or seven persons in a month. The accused is being grilled.