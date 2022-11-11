e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 5-yr-old deaf & mute girl raped; accused arrested, house razed

Bhopal: 5-yr-old deaf & mute girl raped; accused arrested, house razed

The child was playing outside her house when the accused came and took her to his house on pretext of playing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
House of rape accused demolished in Bhopal on Friday |
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old deaf and mute girl was raped by her 56-year-old neighbour in Kolar area. The accused has been arrested and his house has been demolished.

Hearing her muffled scream , women in their neighbourhood told girl's mother. When the mother reached the house, accused was found doing wrong. The woman rescued her daughter and went to the police station. Police have arrested the accused. After the incident was confirmed, the administration demolished the house of the accused.

Kolar police station incharge Chandrakant Patel said that a five-year-old girl was playing outside the house at around 3 pm on Thursday. Harinarayan alias Hari Om Sharma (56), took the girl to his house on the pretext of playing and sexually assaulted her.

The girl narrated her ordeal in gestures to counselling team about Hari Om's act. After this, the police took victim to hospital where rape was confirmed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 5-yr-old deaf & mute girl raped; accused arrested, house razed

Bhopal: 5-yr-old deaf & mute girl raped; accused arrested, house razed

Bhopal: Sarang pulls up Setu officials during RoB inspection

Bhopal: Sarang pulls up Setu officials during RoB inspection

Bhopal: 26-year-old man pledges fake gold for loan in bank, arrested

Bhopal: 26-year-old man pledges fake gold for loan in bank, arrested

Bhopal: Thieves strike twice at jewellery store in a year; traders take to the streets, block road...

Bhopal: Thieves strike twice at jewellery store in a year; traders take to the streets, block road...

Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee meet likely next week

Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee meet likely next week