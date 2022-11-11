Bhopal: 5-yr-old deaf & mute girl raped; accused arrested, house razed

House of rape accused demolished in Bhopal on Friday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old deaf and mute girl was raped by her 56-year-old neighbour in Kolar area. The accused has been arrested and his house has been demolished.

Hearing her muffled scream , women in their neighbourhood told girl's mother. When the mother reached the house, accused was found doing wrong. The woman rescued her daughter and went to the police station. Police have arrested the accused. After the incident was confirmed, the administration demolished the house of the accused.

Kolar police station incharge Chandrakant Patel said that a five-year-old girl was playing outside the house at around 3 pm on Thursday. Harinarayan alias Hari Om Sharma (56), took the girl to his house on the pretext of playing and sexually assaulted her.

The girl narrated her ordeal in gestures to counselling team about Hari Om's act. After this, the police took victim to hospital where rape was confirmed.