Bhopal: 5 lakh Covishield doses to arrive on January 5

Minister launches booster dose campaign on his birthday; booster dose counter opens in Hamidia Hospital (GMC)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Representative Image | (PTI Photo)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 5 lakh Covishield will arrive on January 5 in Madhya Pradesh. It will be administered free of cost at all government hospitals, according to National Health Mission director Dr Santosh Shukla. Earlier, it was not available in MP in government hospitals. Only Covaxin was available.

Dr Shukla said, “Now Covishield will be available in all government hospitals for beneficiaries in MP. 5 lakh Covishield doses will arrive in MP on January 5, 2023.”

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang launched booster dose campaign on Thursday in Hamidia Hospital (Gandhi Medical College). Minister virtually celebrated his birthday. Booster dose campaign was launched to mark his birthday.

Booster dose vaccination camps were organised in all the 17 wards of Narela Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. A large number of elderly people along with the youth got booster doses here.

During this, LED screens were installed at all booster vaccination centres. Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang interacted virtually with citizens and workers who came to get booster doses. Minister Vishwas Sarang also interacted with people in view of the danger of the possible fourth wave of Covid-19.

On the appeal of Sarang, the residents of the area followed the Covid instructions without any grand event. Free masks were distributed in all the 17 wards of the area.

