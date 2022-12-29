Bhopal: Event manager blackmailed and raped for 2 yrs, accused booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police of Bhopal have registered a complaint against a man on charges of raping a 25-year-old woman for 2 years, the police said on Thursday. The police added that the accused had filmed obscene videos of the victim and was blackmailing her.

SHO of Nishatpura police station, Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the survivor is a 25-year-old woman, an event manager by profession. She had befriended a man identified as Ubez Khan on social media around two years ago.

The two met in September 2020, during which Khan took the woman to a party and offered her liquor, which was allegedly laced with intoxicants. When the woman began losing her senses, Khan allegedly took her to a friend’s room in Alankar Heights colony of Nishatpura and outraged her modesty. The accused also filmed an obscene video of the act.

When the survivor regained consciousness, Khan blackmailed her of uploading the videos online and kept on raping her for two years. During this, the survivor’s marriage was fixed with someone else. When Khan learnt of this, he allegedly sent the obscene videos to her fiancée. Following this, the survivor approached the Nishatpura police and registered a complaint against the accused.