Bhopal: 5-day ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal’ begins from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT) is going to organise a five-day concert ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal,’ at Boat Club in the city from Wednesday evening.

The five-day event (from December 29, 2021- January 2, 2022) is being organised to welcome the New Year. And for this, the streets from Boat Club to Van Vihar have been decorated with colourful lights. Live concerts will also be organised in the event.

The five-day concert will begin with a Police Band performance at 7pm on Wednesday. Music lovers can entertain themselves with musical performances from 7pm to 10 pm for five days.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:14 PM IST