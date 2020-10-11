Bhopal: 48-year-old arrested for harassing his own daughter

Bhopal: A 48-year-old BHEL worker was arrested for harassing his own daughter on Sunday.

He had harassed his daughter during her sleep, on Friday night. The 19-year-old victim is a resident of the Durga Nagar area. Her mother has separated from her father and lives in Maharashtra.

The girl told police that the accused inappropriately laid his hand on her body at night when she was asleep. She initially ignored and pushed him aside thinking he might have done it by mistake.

The accused repeated the act and again laid hands on her after which she raised an alarm. Sub-inspector Gausia Siddiqui said the mother of the girl is in Maharashtra. She informed her about it on Saturday and she asked the girl to lodge a complaint. The accused works as a sanitation worker with the BHEL, she said.