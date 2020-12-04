Bhopal: 45 shops in New Market shifted to Pink Parking for four months

BHOPAL: Forty-five shops, which were run from ‘45-Chabutara’ in New Market, have been shifted to Pink Parking for four months. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will rehabilitate them after four months when the shops will be constructed. They will be allowed 6x8sq.ft shops at a tentative cost of Rs15 lakh in New Market.

BMC deputy commissioner Devendra Singh said, “We’ve shifted traders from 45-Chatutara, New Market, to Pink Parking for four months. They will later be rehabilitated in shops to be constructed by BMC. Their shops will be 6x8sq.ft and their tentative cost will be Rs15 lakh according to the collector guidelines. Other shops will be auctioned. We’ve taken the initiative to systematize these traders in New Market.”

"The traders have been shifted under the rehabilitation scheme of BMC for four months in Pink Parking. BMC will construct the shops and then, these traders will be allotted shops. It’s good for the traders. However, Pink Parking will be scrapped with this shifting for four months; but, after that, BMC will again develop it. The traders will get their own shops in New Market in a systematic manner'" said Ajay Dewnani, general secretary, New Market Traders’ Association.