Bhopal: 4-year-old girl kidnapped while playing outside house, police begin search

Bhopal: A four-year-old girl was kidnapped from Ravidas Colony under Jahangirabad police station on Wednesday morning, said the police.

Police station incharge Virendra Singh told media persons that parents of kidnapped girl complained that their daughter was playing outside the house in the morning.

She was seen playing with other children of the colony. At about 10 am, she was seen talking to an unidentified man. Since then, she went missing.

The parents tried to search the girl in nearby areas. When they did not find her, they approached police in the evening. The police searched the girl through the CCTV cameras installed in the colony area.

In the CCTV footage, the girl was seen talking to one man who was carrying a bag on his shoulder.

After that, the girl went missing, the police have registered the case under Section 363 of IPC and have begun to look for the girl and abductor.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:15 PM IST