Mumbai: 60-year-old dad arrested for kidnapping his 7-month-old child

The Nagpada police recently rescued a 7-month-old boy from Delhi after he was allegedly kidnapped by his 'father'. The police have arrested the child's 'father' who claimed that the mother, who is a waitress at a local bar, could not give a good life to the child, which is why he resorted to kidnapping.

According to the Nagpada police, the 27-year-old complainant met the accused (name withheld), a garment trader from Uttar Pradesh who used to frequently travel to Mumbai, around three years ago.

Over the period, the duo fell in love and established a romantic relationship, wherein the woman reportedly got pregnant and gave birth to a boy. She had informed about this development to the accused person, claiming that he was the child's father, said police.

In the third week of November, the accused came to Mumbai. When the child's mother had gone out for work in the evening, he took the baby on the pretext of a walk and escaped.

After returning home the mother tried to search for the child and his father, but could not find them. The next day she decided to approach the police.

The Nagpada police tried to convince the man to return the child but their efforts did not yield any results, finally the police registered an offence of kidnapping.

Soon, a police team left for Uttar Pradesh. Initially the accused was believed to be in Muzaffarnagar; however, he continued to change his locations before he was finally nabbed from Delhi. The police brought both the child and the accused to Mumbai, and the former was handed over to his mother while the latter was produced before the court which released him on bail.

During interrogation the accused claimed that the child's mother is a waitress at a bar and could not raise the child properly which is why he kidnapped the baby, the accused told police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 09:28 AM IST