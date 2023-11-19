Bhopal: 4 Women Among 7 Held For Flesh Trade, Bailed |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people including two women have been arrested for running flesh trade under the garb of running a spa centre in Misrod on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

On Sunday noon, all the seven people were released on bail. Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said that the police received a tip-off on Saturday late night about flesh trade going on at a spa centre named Eva in Misrod near Aashima Mall.

The police reached the spot and found seven people there. The suspects identified themselves as Rehan Khan, Krishna, Brij. Besides, there were four women.

The cops inspected the spot and found objectionable items at the spa. They seized the items and took all the seven people into custody. During course of questioning, it was revealed that spa was owned by Rehan who is in a relationship with one of accused woman.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)