MP: 40-Yr-Old Soldier From Khargone Dies Of Heart Attack In Moving Train

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old soldier from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh died of a heart attack in a moving train in Bihar. Naik Gajendra Singh Katroliya, a resident of Saket Nagar, Khargone, was posted in Nagaland. His mortal remains reached his native place on Sunday, and later his mortal remains were consigned to holy flames on the bank of the Kunda River with a guard of honour given by the military contingent of Mhow.

Katroliya has been serving in the army since 2004, and his dedication and commitment to the army were evident throughout his 19-year service.

During this time, a large number of city residents and army personnel were present. Ex-Servicemen Committee Chairman Pushpendra Gupta said that soldier Naik Gajendra Singh has two children. His elder daughter, Sonakshi, is 11-year-old and younger son Naveen, is 9-year-old. He has three brothers.

His family members informed that Katroliya was returning to duty after spending the Diwali holidays at his place. He suffered a heart attack on the train near Patna, Bihar. After this incident, the Railway Police took his mortal remains to Indore. Here, his mortal remains were handed over to the Mhow Army.

