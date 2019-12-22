Bhopal: 4 Delhi-men offering easy loan within minutes over phone held

BHOPAL: Cyber police cell has arrested four Delhi-based men who duped people assuring easy loan within minutes over phone. They fraudsters published advertisement in news paper using names of big financial companies to create authenticity among the loan seekers. All the talks and dealing happened on phones . For furnishing loan, they would ask the caller to deposit certain amount in name of tax clearance, paper formalities. Once the amount was deposited, they would switch off the mobile and go out of bound.

The arrested persons, identified as Shiv Kumar, 34, Mohammad Nasir 24, Suneel Yadav 35, and Pradeep Kumar 28, all residents of Khyala in Delhi. Confessing to their crime, the accused divulging details of their modus operandi told police that they gave advertisements in news papers to lure loan seekers. The accused published the advertisement under names Ganpati Finance, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Finance to lure the victims and create faith among the people. To trap the people, the fraudster published contact number in the advertisement. Once the victims contacted them they would assures easy loan within minutes at low interest rate. However, for availing the loan they would ask the caller to deposit money for registration, tax clearance and then for other legal and paper formalities.

Bhopal resident Roop Singh in his complaint to police said that he required money and when he saw the advertisement in news paper he called up on the given phone number and sought amount. The person on the other side after taking details asked him to deposit some amount for legal and paper formalities. Since Singh badly needed the money, he agreed to pay the amount and deposited online. However, once the amount was credited in their account, they switched off the phone. When Singh was unable to contact them, he approached police and lodged a complaint.