Bhopal: 4-day disruption in water supply leaves people fuming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been reeling under water shortage for past four days as the supply remained disrupted. The situation was no better on Monday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has assured to resume supply from Tuesday.

According to BMC, there was heavy rain in Shahganj in neighbouring Sehore district four days back. Electric poles and towers fell down that disrupted electricity supply.

Though electricity wires were mended, overhead tanks were not filled in most parts of the city. It is for the second time when state capital faced disruption in water supply for four to five days. Earlier, Kolar faced similar crisis.

BMC superintending engineer (water supply) AR Pawar said, “It was because of pre-monsoon rain in Shahganj that electricity poles fell, breaking electric wires. It disrupted power supply leading to disruption in water supply in Bhopal. Now, situation is limping back to normal with filling of overhead tanks in the state capital. From Tuesday, situation will be normal.”