Bhopal: 4-day Chhath festival begins

Bhopal: The four-day long Chhath festival began from Monday with the rituals of Nahay-Khay. On the first day of festival dedicated to God Sun and Chhathi Maiya, prasad of chana dal (split chickpeas) and pumpkin, rice are prepared on earthen stove.

The puja items like baskets and supa made up of freshly chopped of bamboos, flooded the market for Chhath puja. Notified ghats have been cleaned for devotees to offer prayers to Sun God. Ghats have been made at Sheetal Das ki Bagia, 5-number pond, Sair-Sapata, etc.

Chhath festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal will conclude on November 11 with Usha Arghya when vratis (those keeping fast) will break the fast after 36-hours (remaining without water) fasting.

After taking a bath and applying orange vermillion, preparations for making the prasad begins. The food has no onion and garlic. After offering it to Sun god and Chatthi Maiya, the prasad is first consumed by person who's keeping fast and then distributed to others in the family.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:12 AM IST