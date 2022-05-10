Bhopal: 34-year-old man who was in headline for helping COVID patients, booked for raping his tenant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man who was in headline for helping covid patients during second wave of COVID-19, was booked for allegedly raping his tenant under Aishbaag police station limits, police said on Tuesday.

The man, Javed Khan, became famous for converting his bread-winning vehicle, auto rickshaw into free ambulance service in the city a year back in April 2021.

It was claimed that he had saved at least 15 lives by timely rushing them free of cost to different hospitals of Bhopal -- which was among the top two Covid hotspots of the city.

Khan, the father of three kids (two daughters and a son), had sold his wife's gold necklace for Rs 5,000 to fund his mission of rendering the free auto-rickshaw ambulance to Covid and other patients.

But on Monday late evening, a 27-year-old woman approached to the police station and filed a rape case against Javed.

Police station in-charge Manishraj Bhadoria told Free Press that the woman in her complaint stated that she was a tenant in Javed’s house. He used to respect her as an assumed sister and she did not have any kind of fear from him.

But on March 3, when her husband had gone for the work and her daughter was playing outside, Javed came into her room and forcefully raped her.

After that whenever he got a chance, he raped the woman and he continued the act till April 25. Fed up with the behaviour of Javed, the family shifted to another place.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 (2-N) and 506 of IPC and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

