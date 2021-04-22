Bhopal: 32-year-old woman commits suicide after her mother dies of COVID-19

Bhopal: A 32-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping off from the fourth floor of her building on Wednesday, as she was unable to bear the pain of her mother’s death to COVID-19. The incident occurred in Raisen district.

The woman’s father and her neighbours held her while she was hanging for a few minutes and struggling to rid herself from their grip, before she fell and died.

The woman was a resident of Himanshu Wings at Gajju Piplaiya road in Mandideep police station.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the woman Ritika Dam was crying and insisting on meeting her mother who had died on Tuesday evening.

Her father was trying to console her but she began to panic and ran towards the balcony of the flat.

Her neighbours also gathered around and before anyone could bring her back into the room, she scaled upon the railing and tried to jump. Her father and neighbours caught her but she kept on trying to get rid of their grip. She finally fell to the ground and died.

The onlookers shot a video of the incident that went viral.

The Mandideep police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the incident.

Police said the woman Ritika Dam, had completed engineering but she stayed with her parents. She had some mental disorders, said police. Her mother had complained of fever on Tuesday and when she was taken to hospital, she was found corona positive. The woman died in the evening.

Ritika’s father is a contractor and the family hails from Kolkata. Her father Ranjeet Dam stayed outside home for work and she would stay with her mother and was very close to her.

After she heard of her demise, she was insisting on meeting her and her father was trying to console her.