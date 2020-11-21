Bhopal: 30-yr-old Ayurvedic doctor hangs self, leaves no suicide note

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old woman Ayurvedic doctor committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in BHEL quarters on Friday evening.

The deceased Dr Sarita Patel was a resident of Chhindwara and was as professor in a local Ayurvedic college. She was married to Dileep Patel four months ago during lockdown in Bhopal. The woman’s kin have alleged that her in-laws harassed her for dowry.

Her father-in-law, a BHEL employee, her husband and brother-in-law had gone to gym while her mother-in-law was walking outside the house when she took the extreme step. ASI Ramraj Singh Baghel said the woman’s body is sent for post mortem and a probe is on.

He said her husband Dileep Patel has said that Sarita never told them about mental stress. Baghel said Patel is an MBBS degree holder but doesn’t practice.

The woman has not left any suicide note and it was not clear as what drove her towards taking the step, police said. Rhe relatives of deceased will be quizzed and based on their statements, the reason of her suicide will be ascertained.