Bhopal: 30-year-old booked for raping step-mother

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man has been booked by the Jahangirababd police for rape of his step mother. The victim, a 52-year-old woman lives in Jhada colony in Jahangirabad.
The woman's husband passed away and she lives with her family including the accused.
The woman said that the accused raped her in February 2020 and kept on blackmailing her.
The woman said that he also started beating her and threatening her whenever she refused.
It was when she was unable to bear the pressure, she decided to approach the police. A case was registered on Wednesday with the police.
SHO Jahangiarbad Virendra Singh Chauhan said the accused is yet to be arrested.