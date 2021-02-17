Uttar Pradesh: Six-year-old girl raped by her own maternal uncle; case registered under POCSO Act

Lucknow: In yet another sexual assault case on minors in Uttar Pradesh, a six-year-old minor girl was raped by her own maternal uncle in Amkheda village in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Kallu (36), offered chocolate to his six-year-old niece playing outside her house. He took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her. On hearing the girl's shrieks, villagers ran towards the place and found Kallu wearing clothes to flee after committing the crime.

They caught the accused and thrashed him badly. The profusely bleeding girl was rushed to the hospital. Kallu was later handed over to the police. The girl’s father has lodged an FIR against the accused.

He said that Kallu had come to the village only a day ago but they never knew that he was keeping a bad eye on his niece and would sexually assault her. The father feared that Kallu would have strangled her after the crime had it not for villagers to rush and nab him.

The Superintendent of Police Jalaun Yashveer Singh said that a case under POCSO Act has been registered against the accused who was caught red-handed by villagers.

“We have registered a case under POCSO on father’s complaint and are waiting for the medical report of the minor girl for further action against the accused,” said the SP.