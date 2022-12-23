Bhopal: 3-yr RI for touching woman with malafide intention

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court here on Friday convicted a man, sentencing him to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for touching a woman with malafide intention after entering her bedroom in presence of her husband.

A case was registered under Sections 457 and 354 of IPC against accused Sher Singh. The woman’s husband Rupesh Khati is on the run. Judge Puja Pathak Borasi passed the judgment. Under both the Sections, court has awarded 3 years of RI to accused Sher Singh, additional district public Prosecution officer Jyoti Khujur said.

As per order, complainant in her statement told court that her husband had health problems, a reason she did not conceive. Nine years back, she was married to Rupesh Khati but couple has no issue.

As husband did not challenge wife’s allegations, the court in its observation said that it showed that since husband had medical problems, he took help of his friend and accused Sher Singh to impregnate his wife.

A complainant was lodged at Khajuri Sadak police station on September 10, 2014. On the day of incident, her husband Rupesh brought medicines to treat her burn injuries in fingers. She consumed three pills and went to sleep at 9.30pm.

At 10 pm, she felt that someone was touching her. She woke up and raised the alarm. Husband was sitting beside the bed. When she raised alarm, he put pillow on her mouth forcefully. Sher Singh managed to flee. Mother in-law Sara Raju Bai who was sleeping in other room rushed to bedroom but by then Sher Singh had disappeared.

She informed the court that couple was undergoing treatment in Surya Hospital so that complainant could bear child.