Bhopal: 3-yr-old girl falls from table while playing mobile, dies

BHOPAL: A three-year-old girl died after falling from a metre-high table at her home while playing game on mobile phone in Shahjehanabad locality, on Monday. The incident occurred on February 17, and as due to the internal injuries she went into coma and stayed there for nearly a week after which parents discharged her from hospital and brought the girl to home where toddler died at around 10pm.

According to the police, deceased girl has been identified as Aafiya,3 where she lived with her family near Marghatiya temple in Shahjehanabad locality. Her parents have two sons and they had his father adopted the girl.

Investigation officer head constable Vipida Rai said that the tragic incident took place on the intervening night of February 17 and 18. Aafiya was in the room alone and was sitting on a glass table and was playing game on mobile phone when the incident happened. She fell from the table and her head banged upon the floor. Upon hearing Aafiya’s screams, her father rushed to the spot and later they admitted her in Manan child care hospital in Bairagarh.

The police were informed regarding the incident after which a case of accidental death was registered. However family members refused for her post-mortem examination which police accepted and handed her body to grieved parents for burial.