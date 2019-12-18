Bhopal: 3 students tender apology; others remain expelled

BHOPAL: Controversy related to Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of journalism and Mass Communication echoed in state assembly on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, expulsion of three out of 23 students was taken back after they tendered an apology.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised developments in MCU including protests by students against Prof Mandal, FIR against students and subsequent expulsion of 23 students by university administration in the Assembly during zero hour.

Chouhan said expulsion of students by university was totally wrong. Police action against students was done in a manner as if they were terrorists, he said.

Bhargava said students were treated as if they were anti-social and anti-national elements.

General administration minister Govind Singh assured the House that no injustice would be done to any student. He said detailed information has been sought from the university on the issue.

Reports also suggest that CM Kamal Nath sought explanation from VC Deepak Tiwari and registrar Deependra Baghel. VC also met law and legislative affairs minister PC Sharma after it came to light that Sharma had expressed displeasure over the issue.

University administration also called a meeting of ex-students of university to find out an amicable solution. University administration said students should tender an apology to the university following which their expulsion could be revoked.

On the advice of ex-students of MCU, three students tendered an apology and their expulsion was revoked.

However, remaining 20 students are adamant on holding on to their grounds. Meanwhile, heavy police force remained deployed in and around university campus.

Members of some organisations gathered at the university gate, shouted slogans against VC and demanded Prof Mandal’s dismissal.