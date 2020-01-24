Bhopal: 3 posing as police, SEBI officials held for money extortion

Indore: Tukoganj police arrested two persons on Thursday who posed as police and SEBI officials to extort money from a couple who run an e-learning site. The father of one of the accused is a company commander at 15th SAF Battalion.

Tukoganj police station incharge Nirmal Shriwas said accused are Shivam Mansotia, resident of 15th Battalion and Rahul Kokre, resident of Bhagirathpura.

Complainant Vaibhav Sharma and his wife told police that three persons visited their office at Race Course road on Wednesday. One of them introduced himself as sub inspector Shivam Singh of Heera Nagar police station and his two accomplices Rahul Rao and Rajat Dubey introduced themselves as SEBI officials.