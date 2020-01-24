Bhopal: 3 posing as police, SEBI officials held for money extortion

Indore: Tukoganj police arrested two persons on Thursday who posed as police and SEBI officials to extort money from a couple who run an e-learning site. The father of one of the accused is a company commander at 15th SAF Battalion.
Tukoganj police station incharge Nirmal Shriwas said accused are Shivam Mansotia, resident of 15th Battalion and Rahul Kokre, resident of Bhagirathpura.
Complainant Vaibhav Sharma and his wife told police that three persons visited their office at Race Course road on Wednesday. One of them introduced himself as sub inspector Shivam Singh of Heera Nagar police station and his two accomplices Rahul Rao and Rajat Dubey introduced themselves as SEBI officials.
Police said they threatened Vaibhav to give Rs 1 lakh to them every month. When he expressed inability to give the sum, they asked him to give Rs 50,000. When he denied again, they demanded Rs 25,000 a month and left the place saying they will come back next day.
They again visited office on Thursday and demanded money and went away after taking Rs 500. They gave him their mobile number and asked him to call them for giving money, police said.
Vaibhav complained the matter to police. The police planned a trap for the accused and asked Vaibhav to call them to his office for giving money to them. When they arrived to collect money, policemen present there in civil dress nabbed them.
