Bhopal: 3 -day drama festival ends with ‘Samunder ka Kinara’

BHOPAL: A three-day drama festival ended with a play ‘Samunder Ka Kinara,’ at the auditorium of Rangshree Little Ballet Troupe in the city on Sunday.

Aahan, an educational, cultural and social welfare committee organised the festival. Directed by Susheel Kant Mishra, the play is based on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s stories.

The 45-minutes of the play revolves around a woman who feels unsafe and is afraid to live in this world. There is a person who shows the game of drowning in water to feed his stomach. He does not know how to swim. The story sheds light on the suffering of the class, which in a fast-paced era is being forced to perform risky feats for their livelihood. One day he really drowns. But the audience thinks it only for entertainment. They return to their respective homes with applause.

According to the director, the stories of Chekhov are still relevant. He says that the play is not just entertainment, it is also about the upheaval in the life of a person due to his circumstances.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:02 PM IST