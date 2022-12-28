Bhopal: 3 cyber fraudsters held for duping man of Rs 1.35L

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal cyber crime police have arrested three fraudsters from Jaipur for duping a man to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh, official sources said on Wednesday.

The cyber crime officials have also seized nine mobile phones and a laptop from accused are Mohit Sharma, Bhagendra Sharma and Rakesh Kumar Saini.

A complainant identified as Rakesh Kumar had approached cyber crime cell. He stated in his complaint that he received an SMS on October 27 to redeem his credit card points through a link attached to the SMS.

He added that as soon as he clicked on the link, he was redirected to a new page which displayed the bank’s logo as well as blank columns to fill in credit card number and CVV number. He alleged that as soon as he submitted the said details, 1.35 lakh were withdrawn from his account.

The cyber crime officials registered a complaint and began investigation. On the basis of technical evidences, the officials traced the accused. The police added that their other accomplices are also involved in the crime for whom the search is on.