Bhopal: 3 Cong MLAs sit in dharna over oxygen crisis in state

Bhopal: To attract the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the oxygen crisis in the state capital—as well as in the entire state of Madhya Pradesh—three MLAs of the Congress party sat in a day dharna at the Gandhi statue situated at Minto Hall on Wednesday.

The number of corona patients in the state has been increasing by leaps and bounds, rendering the hospitals incapable of facing the huge crisis of beds, as well as of oxygen.

The day dharna, ‘Hamari Sanse Lota Do’ (‘Please give back our breath’), was observed, in which MLAs Jitu Patwari, Arif Masood, PC Sharma and Kunal Coudhary participated. They took empty oxygen cylinders along with them to the Gandhi statue venue.

While talking to the media, Patwari stated, “In the crematoriums, they’re not getting enough wood to perform the last rites of the bodies and the hospitals are in desperate need when it comes to oxygen and beds.” He alleged that the BJP leaders were regularly issuing false statements about the “pathetic” situation at the hospitals. He added, “Now, we’re requesting the Prime Minister to take charge of the deteriorating standards and infrastructure of the health services in the state and asking him to arrange for oxygen and hospital beds.”