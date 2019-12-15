Bhopal: 3 booked for allegedly murdering their friend

BHOPAL: The Kamla Nagar police have booked three persons on Sunday for murdering a 24-year-old youth one-and-a-half years ago.

The kin of deceased had moved Bhopal court, which found the evidences, produced by them to be satisfactory and ordered that a murder case be filed.

Now, the police will initiate a fresh investigation into the case.

Deceased Nitesh Vishwakarma was found drowned in Kaliyasot on July 18, 2018.

He had gone with his friends to the river and was then reported to be dead. At the time police had concluded that he had slipped into the river, but his family had challenged the theory in the court.

His kin alleged that his mobile phone was found broken and produced other evidences before court.

Investigation officer Sub inspector (SI) Pankaj Vishwakarma said accused Ravi, Bittu and Arpit who had gone to the area with the deceased will now be questioned.