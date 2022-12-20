Bhopal: 28 tribal athletes from Madhya Pradesh disallowed in national contest

Madhya Pradesh's tribal players who were not allowed to participate in sports competition | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 28 tribal athletes from MP of Eklavya Model Residential School, run by the tribal affairs department, have not been allowed to take part in the ongoing All India Sports Competition organised by Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya. This is because they were not registered. The sports meet, which began in Andhra Pradesh on December 17, will end on December 22.

All the athletes went there on government expenses. When they reached the venue, the organisers of the event told them that they would not be able to take part in the event as they were not registered. Disappointed athletes said the fault lied with the officials concerned.

An athlete told Free Press, "We prepared for two months for this tournament. We worked really hard and we were not allowed to participate. It was waste of our time and energy. Registration process is official work, they should have checked before sending us to Andhra Pradeesh."

A physical training instructor wishing anonymity said, "The parents of the athletes are angry and are calling us repeatedly to know went wrong." The parents have complained on CM Helpline but no action has been taken.

