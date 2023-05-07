Bhopal: 25 passengers jump out of window as bus catches fire on way

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 passengers on board a private bus on Sunday saved their lives by jumping out of windows of the bus they were travelling in after it caught fire in Datia district, police said. The incident occurred near Teda village on the border of Datia and Bhind districts. The bus was headed from Gwalior to Alampur in Bhind district, a police officer said.

The bus was completely gutted in the blaze, which is suspected to be caused by a short circuit, as per the preliminary investigation. He said 25 passengers on board the bus escaped unhurt by coming out of windows.

"However, the luggage of passengers was reduced to ashes. The fire was put out using water tenders, which were rushed to the spot from Bhind and Datia districts," police inspector Kedar Singh Yadav said over the phone from Alampur in Bhind district.

According to Yadav, spot of the incident is located in Datia district, about 45 km from Bhind district headquarters.