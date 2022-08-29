Bhopal: 25 lakh saplings each to be planted on birthdays of PM, Pt Upadhyay & Gandhi Jayanti

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches plantation drive at Sriyantra Park, Smart City, to make state green on Monday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 25 lakh saplings would be planted under Hara Bhara Madhya Pradesh campaign on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. In all, 75 lakh saplings will be planted in the state from Bhopal till gram panchayat level.

He stated this after planting a sapling in Smart City premises under Aao Ped Lagaye - Hara Bhara Madhya Pradesh Banaye drive in which Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha participated.

He said that the plantation is aimed to show gratitude towards the earth. In order to save the next generation from the dangers of climate change and the effects of global warming, it is necessary that we make plantation a tradition for the present generation.

Chouhan inspired members of Morcha to plant saplings on their birthdays, wedding anniversaries, other auspicious occasions and in the memory of the family members. He said that by planting saplings, we easily get involved in creative programmes.

On this occasion, Urban Administration Department Minister Bhupendra Singh, State BJP president VD Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member Kavita Patidar were present.