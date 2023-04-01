Bhopal: 21 sports activities included Summer Camp 2023, but not elite disciplines like shooting and equestrian

T T Nagar Stadium in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Summer Camp 2023 is scheduled to be organised from April 15 to June 15 at Tatya Tope Stadium Complex. Though elite sports like shooting and equestrian are not part of the camp, interested candidates can learn these disciplines under the pay and play scheme.

Twenty-one sports disciplines are slated to be held during the summer camp. All the games that are played in Tatya Tope Stadium have been included in the summer camp. Beginners who want to opt for shooting and equestrian can take part on a monthly basis under the Pay and Play scheme. For shooting, the training fee is around Rs 4,700, and for equestrian, the fee is around Rs 15,000 per month.

The enrolment for the summer camp will start on April 1 and continue until April 15. Anyone aged from 6 to 22 is eligible to take part in the camp. Athletes who are in the age group of 6 years to 18 years are entitled to pay Rs 400 as an entry fee, and young players in the age group of 18 to 22 years are given admission for Rs 500 per game. Children can take admission by taking the admit card from the reception counter of Tatya Tope Stadium. Around 3000 players are expected to participate in this camp.

Sports disciplines that are part of summer camp are:

Basketball, Karate, Football, Boxing, Kabaddi, Gymnastics, Taekwondo, Yoga, Table-tennis, Badminton, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Aerobics, Fencing, Billiards and Snooker, Judo, Athletics, Skating and Kid Fitness.

