Bhopal: 21 Gold Medals Presented At AIIMS Convocation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bhopal was celebrated with full grandeur on Saturday. A total of 273 students were awarded degrees, while 21 gold medals were awarded. The overall topper gold medal for MBBS 2018 batch went to Prajapati Vivek Girish Bhai, who received a total of five gold medals.

Litti Mary Rosie won the overall topper gold medal for BSc nursing (Hons) 2019 batch. He won three gold medals in total. Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ashok Laxmanrao Kukade of Vivekananda Hospital and Research Centre, Latur, Maharashtra, joined as the chief guest through virtual medium.

Professor Satya Narayan Sankhwar, director of the Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University and prof Abbas Ali Mahdi, vice-chancellor of Era University, Lucknow, were present as special guests.

Executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, prof Dr Ajay Singh, presenting an annual report, said that AIIMS Bhopal has developed kidney and bone marrow transplant, establishment of transgender clinic, delivery of medicines to remote areas and bringing blood samples from there by drone etc. are some of the major achievements.

The number of patients in OPD has increased by 56 percent, patients in IPD have increased from 32,000 to 50,000, while emergency cases have increased by 170 percent. Bed occupancy has increased from 62 to 77 percent, while beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme have increased by 53 percent to 13,337.