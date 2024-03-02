 Bhopal Power Cut March 3: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Rameshwarm, Yashoda Garden, & More; Check Complete Schedule
These interruptions are required for maintenance work that needs to be done.

Saturday, March 02, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Board has announced a power cut plan for residents for March 3. Different parts of the city will experience power outages lasting from 2 to 5 hours. These interruptions are required for maintenance work that needs to be done.

The affected areas and corresponding outage timings are as follows:

Industrial Area and Nearest Area: Power will be interrupted from 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm.

Rameshwarm, Yashoda Garden, Gayatri Vihar, and Nearest Area: Power cut scheduled from 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm.

Sewage Bagli, Crystal Green, KNP, and Nearest Area: Expect power outage between 01:30 pm to 03:30 pm.

Durga Chowk, Hatti Khana, Machli Market, Charbatti Chouraha, Budhwar, Itwara Chowki, and Nearest Area: Power will be off from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.

Ambar Complex and Nearest Area: Power cut planned from 10:30 am to 02:30 pm.

The city has scheduled power outages to repair and enhance the electricity system. This is aimed at ensuring smooth operation across various areas. Residents are advised to prepare for these interruptions and make necessary arrangements.

