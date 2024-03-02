Madhya Pradesh Tourism Flags Off 'Queen On The Wheel' 1,400 Km Women Biking Tour To Explore State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With aim to promote tourism in the state, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on Saturday flagged off 'Queen On The Wheel' women biking tour, marking the commencement of a 1,400 kilometres journey to explore the beauty of the state.

The women bikers will visit various tourist places in the state, covering the journey of 1,400 kilometres and return to the state capital Bhopal on March 8. A total 25 women bikers across the country, including a Brazilian biker who is from Nagpur were invited to participate in the biking tour.

This trail aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as a safe and empowering destination for women travellers while promoting women empowerment and adventure tourism.

Joint Director of MP Tourism Board, S K Shrivastava told ANI, "Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board always tries to do some innovative activities to promote tourism in the state and in this sequence, we have developed a trail for women bikers 'Queen On The Wheel'. We have invited women bikers to Madhya Pradesh in which 25 women bikers from all over India are participating. There is also a Brazilian rider who has come here from Nagpur but is originally from Brazil." Giving further details about the tour of the riders Shrivastavs has said that after leaving Bhopal today, these bikers will reach Chanderi, there will be a local excursion and will see the beauty of Chanderi. Thereafter, they will go to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district and will stay there. After that, they will reach Gwalior, after visiting there, they will reach Orchha.

"After the local excursion in Orchha, the bikers will reach Khajuraho and these bikers will return to Bhopal on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day. The women biker tour will conclude on that occasion. We have planned this tour in this manner. With this, we want to promote Madhya Pradesh tourism and also want to showcase how safe Madhya Pradesh is for women," he added.

Taking about the safety of the riders, Shrivastava further said that complete safety precautions have been taken care off. There is an ambulance which will accompany them, a support vehicle in which mechanics will also accompany the riders. Insurance for all the women riders has been done. The entire route has been checked to know where and how to support if any problem arises. Safety guidelines have been explained to all the riders in the briefing.

"Apart from this, we have a crew of the board which will be along with the riders so that the riders did not face any problem," he added.

Meanwhile, Brazilian rider Alessandra told ANI, "I am from Brazil and I have been living in India for 10 years. I am a photographer, I teach photography in Symbiosis College Nagpur and now I am living in Nagpur. I am participating in a race for the first time and I am happy to see so many women on bikes and enjoying bike ride." She further added that she loved riding bikes and it was a great opportunity for her to be in touch with this new experience.

"We are starting this ride from Bhopal and will explore the beauty of Madhya Pradesh. We want to show that our Madhya Pradesh is quite beautiful, well-developed and safe for women. Our aim is to promote MP tourism and destination places of the state. This heart (Madhya Pradesh) of India is so beautiful," Another rider Isha Soni from Madhya Pradesh said.